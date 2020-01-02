Stealth Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.91 million and $2,540.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001225 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008854 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,329,563 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

