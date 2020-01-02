Steem Dollars Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $12,926.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008316 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00534462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,364,717 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

