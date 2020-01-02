Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,465.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $16,465.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00573530 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,362,825 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

