Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $222,263.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. Steem has a total market capitalization of $42.47 million and $222,263.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.02789865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00572889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,644,898 coins and its circulating supply is 355,670,804 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, RuDEX, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

