SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $25,310.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market cap of $25,310.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004812 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007529 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.