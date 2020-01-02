SteepCoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $25,993.00 and $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007674 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

