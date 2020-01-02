Stellar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159.02 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $883.77 million and approximately $159.02 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoMarket, Koinex, Kuna and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Liquid, Kuna, ABCC, Stronghold, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Huobi, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, C2CX, Koineks, GOPAX, Kraken, CEX.IO, Exmo, Poloniex, Exrates, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Ovis, Indodax, Binance, Koinex, RippleFox, Upbit, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitbns and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.