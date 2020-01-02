Stephens Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $65.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $35.87 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.