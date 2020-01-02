Stephens Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $133.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Knight Equity downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.