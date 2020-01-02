Stephens Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

