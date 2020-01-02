Stephens Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $29.50

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 2,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.