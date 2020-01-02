Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post sales of $749.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.40 million. Steris reported sales of $696.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,911. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.89. Steris has a 1 year low of $100.91 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.