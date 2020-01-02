Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $100.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE LNN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $96.73. 17,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 629.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lindsay by 880.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.