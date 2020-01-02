Stifel Nicolaus Raises Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $16.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

SOI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

