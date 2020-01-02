Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $316,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $2,188,962. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.