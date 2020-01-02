Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $113,081.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $113,081.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00059673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00577779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00233951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,480,051 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.