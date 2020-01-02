Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 2nd (ABT, AFL, AKAM, BMRN, CFG, CONE, FLEX, GMED, HOLX, HSIC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 2nd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.