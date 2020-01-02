Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 2nd (ABCB, ACBI, BOKF, BXS, CADE, CMA, CNOB, CSGP, CSTR, DHR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 2nd:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $28.00 to $29.50. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $616.00 to $713.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $57.00 to $65.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

