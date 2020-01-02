Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 2nd (BAX, BLK, CKH, CPRI, FSLY, GIII, MDT, NBHC, PDFS, PGR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 2nd:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $575.00 target price on the stock.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $164.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

