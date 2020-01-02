Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:VXZ)

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,795% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

NYSEARCA VXZ opened at $17.81 on Thursday. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $21.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

