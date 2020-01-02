Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.