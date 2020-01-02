Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $65.23. 4,638,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

