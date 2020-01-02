Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 266,740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 399.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 171,914 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,895. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

