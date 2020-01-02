Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 12,404,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,356. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

