Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.66.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,578. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

