Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,176 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,336,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $434.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

