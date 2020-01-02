Storj Market Capitalization Reaches $12.76 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Storj has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, Livecoin and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, Liquid, Tidex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, IDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDAX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.