Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $963,683.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, IDEX, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

