STRAKS Market Cap Reaches $10,467.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Crex24. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,467.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,170.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.01816232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.48 or 0.02837736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00579754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00644195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061669 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00385022 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

