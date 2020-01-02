STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $10,058.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

