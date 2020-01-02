Stratis (STRAT) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004307 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $957,876.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004345 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001226 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,627,167 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinrail, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

