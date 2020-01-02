Streamit Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,191.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $25,191.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, VinDAX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00770080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001388 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,741,381 coins and its circulating supply is 6,748,761 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, VinDAX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.