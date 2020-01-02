Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,262. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.