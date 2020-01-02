StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $83,306.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00769641 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,755,580 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

