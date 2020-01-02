StrongHands Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $412.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. StrongHands has a market cap of $675,466.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,623,761,352 coins and its circulating supply is 16,210,566,998 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

