Stuart Legg Acquires 36 Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($195.58).

Shares of Maintel stock remained flat at $GBX 407 ($5.35) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.49. Maintel Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.02).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

