Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.81 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $55,056.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00001353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00641032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 25,400,003 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,003 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.