Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.06 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $16.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $17.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

In related news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sunoco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 38.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

