SunTrust Banks Boosts FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $46.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

