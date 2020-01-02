SunTrust Banks Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

