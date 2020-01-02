SunTrust Banks Cuts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $36.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 57,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

