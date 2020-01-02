SunTrust Banks Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $20.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 1,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $401.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.