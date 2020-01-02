SunTrust Banks Increases Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $74.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

