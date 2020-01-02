SunTrust Banks Increases Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,156. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,245,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,892,000 after acquiring an additional 882,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,483,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,303,000 after acquiring an additional 982,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

