SunTrust Banks Raises Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target to $35.00

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXS. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

