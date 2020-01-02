SuperCoin Hits Market Cap of $63,476.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $63,476.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,106,143 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.