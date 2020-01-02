Susan Hansen Purchases 3,528 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30).

Shares of LON:UEM remained flat at $GBX 238 ($3.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.08. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of $542.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

