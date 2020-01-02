sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00014123 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $4,276.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00186851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.01333196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121586 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 10,760,042 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.