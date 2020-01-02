SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $251.42. 52,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

