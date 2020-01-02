SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SVMK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 139,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SVMK has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,703 shares of company stock worth $1,178,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

